Talent residents concerned over possible Travel Center plans

Talent, Ore. — Residents in a Talent neighborhood are concerned over plans about a Travel Center being built near their subdivision. It would be located right off exit 21, where an old truck stop is currently sitting.
Residents who live next door say trucks still stop there overnight, and the diesel engines running cause things to rattle in their houses.
The group is also worried about the impact on their property values, air pollution and the health risks involved, and the overall well being of their neighborhood.
“The truck stop will be bordered on four sides, by residential communities primarily made up of older people, retired people,” Dan Davis said. “We’re concerned about all of those issues.”
The City of Talent said the plans haven’t been finalized yet. The Planning Commission is taking up the issue at their next meeting, and public input is encouraged.
The meeting is happening on September 28th at the old town hall building in Talent. It starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.
