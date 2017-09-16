Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to sign Reproductive Health Equity Act

Salem, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown will ceremonially sign the controversial Reproductive Health Equity Act on Monday. The legislation makes Oregon the first state in the nation to legislatively mandate no-cost reproductive health care coverage.
“To lead productive and thriving lives, Oregonians must have the ability to control their bodies and make informed decisions about their health,” said Governor Brown. “I am proud to sign legislation that expands access to basic reproductive health services for all Oregonians regardless of where they live, where they come from or how they identify as a person.”
The new law makes Oregon the first state to require insurance companies to cover the full spectrum of reproductive health care for both men and women. It expands postpartum care coverage, counseling for domestic abuse and vasectomies.