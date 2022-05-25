State provides updates on a Clackamas Co. ballot problems

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King May 24, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan providing an update on the election issues in Clackamas County. This comes after voters were issued faulty ballots.

The Clackamas County Clerk says bar codes on the ballots were either too light or blurry, so election machines rejected them. Now, two-person, bi-partisan teams of volunteers are duplicating the faulty ballots to make them count.

They’re teaming up with election workers to process the ballots by hand. Tuesday Fagan said her team has offered resources to help Clackamas County.

Fagan shared that she had a summit with the county clerk to encourage them to provide a written plan with benchmarks, to know they are on track to produce the results. She says the first day of fully staffed ballot duplication efforts was yesterday.

They expect to have a completion date by today and will continue to monitor the situation.

“We are evaluating all options to navigate towards our north star which is accurate election votes from Clackamas county by June 13th and what the voters of Clackamas county deserve is accuracy and certainty,” said Fagan.

Fagan says she wants the largest takeaway to be her assurance that every vote will be counted and every voice will be heard.

