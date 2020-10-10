Talent welcomes first new restaurant opening after fire

Home
TALENT, Ore. – The owners of a new Talent restaurant knew opening their business in the middle of the biggest crisis in Talent’s history wasn’t something they wanted to do, but had to do for the community.

Ashland couple, Dimple and Sumesh Bakshi are hoping their new restaurant, Gather can fit into a community in mourning.

“The town needs a place for gathering so this is an ideal name,” said Sumesh.

But the timing is far from ideal. The opening was put off for several weeks due to the Almeda Fire.

“It was like a warzone. What happened here,” said Sumesh.

The couple felt guilty. While their location was spared just feet away their welcoming neighbors weren’t so lucky.

“Just a day before we had come up to say hello to everybody it just feels, you really feel so bad,” said Dimple.

But now that they are a part of this rebuilding community Bakashi’s aren’t going anywhere. They’re just hoping to play their part. During the weeks after the Almeda Fire, the Ashland couples made food for fire victims. They are also employing Talent residents affected by the fire.

