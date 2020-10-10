Phoenix H.S. hosts Almeda Fire resource center

PHOENIX, Ore.– Phoenix High School hosted a relief center today in its parking lot, for district families who lost their homes to the Almeda Fire.
The American Red Cross, FEMA, and other organizations set up tents to provide water, backpacks, and even money.
School administrators say this is another example of educators showing their love for their students.
Student manager Christie Sanders said, “This is just boots on the ground for us, just learning as we go. Its amazing. This is what we do. This is education. We help our families we help our communities any way we can.”
The American Red Cross says families can claim $450 as a part of their immediate assistance program.
The school is hosting the center until 7 pm tonight.
