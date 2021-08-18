Taste of the Rogue postponed, again, due to supply shortage and COVID-19

It’s due to restaurant supply shortages and a surge of COVID-19 cases.
The executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley, Greg Roe, says the board felt the need to re-schedule the event because it didn’t feel right to go ahead.
He says many local restaurants and wineries that participate in serving over 600 people for the event are short staffed and don’t have the supplies to cater that many people.
He also says a surge of COVID-19 in Josephine and Jackson County makes the decision to postpone for a second time a no-brainer.
“After talking to our wonderful supporters, we just didn’t feel the need to put them under more stress. We’re looking forward to working with them next year,” Roe said.
Taste of the Rogue generally brings in around $300,000 for the non-profit.
It will now be held on April 30th of next year.
If you’d like to donate to the club or learn more about it, visit begreat4kids.org.
