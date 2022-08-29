Temporary street closures for firefighter Logan Taylor’s funeral procession

MEDFORD, Ore. – The funeral procession for a local firefighter who passed away after an incident on The Rum Creek Fire happening on August 29th.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Medford Police Department, and Oregon State Police will escort a procession for Logan Taylor at 9 am.

Taylor, a 25-year-old from Talent was contracted to fight the fire. He died when a tree fell on him on August 18th. Police say the procession and temporary street closures will begin promptly at 9 am.

Areas affected include Barnett Road from Alba Drive to Stewart Avenue. Stewart Avenue from Barnett Road to Riverside Avenue. And Riverside Avenue from Stewart Avenue to Highway 99 to Lowry Lane.

Officers say they are honored to escort Logan Ralor and his family.

“Anytime a fellow brother, firefighter, or law enforcement official passes away, it’s something that we train for. It’s very honorable for us to be able to help and we are glad to do so,” said SGT. John Richmond with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Governor Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon Public Institutions to be flown at half-staff on Monday for Taylor.

The memorial service is open to the public at Harry and David’s baseball field.