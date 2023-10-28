The 2nd annual Monster Ball in honor of young woman

ASHLAND, Ore.- The second annual Monster Ball in honor of Sarah Wood is October 28th from 4:00 pm to midnight at the Science Works Museum in Ashland.

Sarah Wood was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2015. She was given fourteen months to live, but with her strength and the support of those around her, Sarah lived more than five years past her diagnosis. Two of those years, Sarah was declared cancer-free, which her father told NBC5 doctors called a “miracle”. Unfortunately, Sarah relapsed and passed away November 1, 2020 at the age of 22.

Her favorite day was Halloween, so her loved ones knew they had to find a way to honor her through it.

“Sarah, one day towards the end said ‘how are people going to remember me’,” Eric Wood, Sarah’s father said, “Sarah loved children, she loved Science Works, and so to be here is just an absolute blessing”.

The Monster ball will feature DJ Veach, hands-on experiments with the Science Works mad scientist staff, fortune telling, a costume contest, and a raffle with prizes.

Tickets are being sold in advance for $10 and at the door for $20. Those 21 and older can also buy an R-I-P (really important person) ticket for the after-dark party for $25.

The family-friendly event starts at 4:00 pm, which ends when the after-dark party starts at 8:00 pm and lasts until midnight.

For more information or to buy a ticket, go to scienceworksmuseum.org

