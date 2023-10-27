New postal service change of address policy

You must now verify your identity in order to make a postal change of address.

The USPS says you can initiate the change online by visiting a post office or by submitting it by mail.

The agency will then send you a QR code by email. You will need to take a driver’s license or ID and the QR code to a local post office in person to change your address.

If you don’t do that process, your change isn’t validated. The new process is designed to cut down on fraud of unauthorized changes of address.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.