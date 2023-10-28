Planned gated residential community takes first steps in development

MEDFORD, Ore. – A planned gated residential community, in East Medford, is starting to make some major progress.

The community, being called the Reserve, has been in the works for over a year and a half.

But recently, the site has started the first steps to completing the project.

The development, on Hillcrest and Pierce Road in East Medford will consist of 16 large, single family lots.

Right now, workers are bulldozing the land and removing dead trees.

Once they receive more approvals from the city, they will start adding pipes and pavement.

The people behind the project say that it’s at a great location across from the Rogue Valley Country Club and is near Roxy Ann Winery, medical facilities and more.

Project partner, Steve Swartsley said, “it’s just a nice central location, the lots are flat; which is important when it comes to building. So, I think it’s going to be a pretty exciting development, we’ve already had a lot of interest.”

Nine of the 16 lots have already been sold.

The project is expected to be complete in March of next year.

For more information, you can visit their website.

