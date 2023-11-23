PHOENIX, Ore.- The Jackson County Animal Shelter is closed to the public due to a Respiratory illness.

Jackson County Health & Human Services say the illness they’re seeing mimics “Kennel Cough”. They say that the illness is spreading quickly and sick dogs aren’t very responsive to medication.

While they hope to get volunteers back in the building by November 25, the illness will affect their operations longer than that.

“We’re going to postpose any adoptions, at least until December 5th,” Jackson County Health and Human Services’ Department Director Stacy Brubaker told NBC5, “We’re just trying to be as cautious as we can be about trying to mitigate risks and keep it contained”.

Jackson County Health and Human Service also gave some words of advice for dog owners from the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association. They advise owners to be up to date on their dogs’ vaccinations, avoid communal water bowls, and reduce contact with unknown and sick dogs.

