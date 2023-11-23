Longtime Southern Oregon broadcaster Renard Maiuri passed away this morning.

Maiuri spent decades in local broadcast television. He ran Medford TV station KDRV in Medford first as News Director, and then later as General Manager.

He also managed KPIC in Roseburg and KCBY in Coos Bay before doing his own consulting work.

Outside of his professional life, Renard’s family says he loves sailing and horseback riding.

All of us at KOBI-TV NBC5 extend our deepest sympathies to his friends and family.

