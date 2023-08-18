UPDATED: Latest on fire evacuations in Siskiyou Co. & using Genasys Protect

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services tells us 1,500 people are currently affected by evacuations from multiple fires, including the Head and Elliot fires.

UPDATE: A new evacuation has been added for the ‘Den Fire.’

These are the evacuation zones as of 7:30 P.M. on August 17.

Evacuation orders were issued for the zones, highlighted in red.

Zones SIS 1010, 1007, 1117, 1120, 1233, 1236, 2001-B South of Scott River Road and Scott Bar Mountain Lookout Road.

Evacuation warnings were issued for the zones, highlighted in yellow.

Most of the evacuations are for the Head Fire, mapped at 3,580 acres.

But they also include the 250-acre Elliot Fire and Scott Fire, which is at 40 acres.

“If there’s a warning, packing up your stuff, getting ready to go and know that you can move into an order at any time,” Siskiyou County OES director Bryan Schenone said. “An evacuation order is when push an order and we’re very serious about that, we want you to evacuate.”

OES said the best way to check if you are in an evacuation order or warning zone, is by using Zone Haven, which is now called Genasys Protect.

You can go to community.zonehaven.com or protect.genasys.com.

Type your address into the search bar to see if your zone is affected.

It’s also important to know your zone, before a disaster happens.

“If you’re in an order, staying and fighting it is not always the best option especially with how quickly these fires are moving,” Schenone said. “Winds are shifting, we’re seeing these big columns build, we’re suppose to have some thunderstorms today so we really want to make sure that you folks are safe out there.”

Schenone tells us structures have been lost in the head fire, but they are unsure of how many just yet.

OES is going in today to start assessing what has been damaged in the fire.

