Head Fire moves closer to McKinney burn scar

KLAMATH NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – The biggest fire impacting Siskiyou County is the Head Fire burning in the Klamath National Forest (KNF).

The fire is now over 3,500 acres and still zero percent contained.

Fire officials said there is a chance of lightning in the area that will remain throughout the week, but the forecast calls for wetter storms into the weekend which should help fire suppression efforts.

According to the Siskiyou Office of Emergency Services, the Head Fire has moved within a few miles of the McKinney Fire burn scar.

KNF said the burn scar could provide a barrier to help firefighters slow down fire spread.

“We have a lot of previously used fire lines across the Klamath National Forest because we do have frequent fires here,” KNF Public Information Officer Jennifer Erickson said. “There are some that are associated with last year’s McKinney Fire, and fire managers are looking at those previously used lines.”

Erickson said the forest service is responding to more than 20 other lightning-caused fires on top of the Head Fire.

The Elliott Fire burning near Dillon Creek Campground and heading toward Highway 96, is currently at 250 acres with no containment.

The Canyon Fire and Three Creek Fire are burning at about 200 acres combined according to KNF and are both near the Elliott Fire.

Crews are working to try and prevent those fires from merging.

