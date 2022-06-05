Medford S.D. holds graduation ceremony for the class of 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – High schoolers in the Medford School District were throwing their caps in the air on June 4th, celebrating the end of their high school careers.

North Medford started the day with its graduation ceremony followed up by South Medford directly after. The day was filled with heartfelt speeches from both students and faculty. The stands were packed with friends and family cheering on the graduating class of 2022.

“This is a remarkable group of young people. Who dealt with Zoom school two years ago, managed to go through all the masking stuff, and then to get to this moment and have this glorious celebration, it was truly an honor to get to celebrate with them,” said Bret Champion, Superintendent of the Medford School District.

Champion says about 900-kids graduated altogether. He says he was happy to see all the families together celebrating their kids.