Saturday marks 12 years since disappearance of Oregon boy Kyron Horman

MULTNOMAH CO., Ore — Saturday marks 12 years since Kyron Horman disappeared in northwest Portland.

Horman was in second grade at Skyline School, where he was last seen on June 4th, 2010. His disappearance prompted the largest search in Oregon history.

Horman’s mother, Desiree Young, resides in Medford and continues to receive updates from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Young says investigators have made great progress in recent years, but have not had any arrests. Though, she believes Kyron’s stepmother Terri Horman knows what happened, as she was the last person to see him.

The stepmother has been a focus of the investigation, but has never been arrested or charged.

A $50,000 reward is available for information on Kyron’s disappearance. Contact information is available through: MCSO TipLine at (503) 988-0560 or NCMEC TipLine at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Previous stories can be found here: Kyron Horman

 

