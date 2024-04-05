JCLS kicks of National Library Week with sticker scavenger hunt on Sunday

MEDFORD, Ore. — National Library Week kicks off on Sunday, and Jackson County Library Services is celebrating all week long.

JCLS is teaming up with local businesses and food trucks for a fun-filled week for the entire community to take part in.

The county library services, in partnership with Oregon Shakespeare Festival, is offering a brand new Shakespeare themed library card. Only 1,500 of the limited-edition card will be available at all 15 branches. Additionally, all week long patrons can partake in a sticker scavenger hunt. In addition to local libraries, several businesses and multiple food trucks around the valley will have three different stickers to collect.

A special “Libraries Will Blow Your Mind” sticker will be handed out at 36 downtown Medford business and community members can get a different exclusive “Your Brain is Hungry” sticker at participating food trucks. All you have to do is show them your library card. On top of that the food trucks are offering a 10% discount to those with library cards in an effort to promote reading and higher literacy.

Participating trucks include:

Wok Star

Snoball Treats

Got Balls Meatball Truck

Toasted Cheese

Victory Dogs

La Duranguense Tacos y Más

Yummy Num Nums

Coco’s Tacos Taqueria

Mary Jane’s Bento

Little Butte Donuts

To wrap up the week, Jackson County Library Services and the DART van will be making an appearance at the 71st annual Pear Blossom Parade in downtown Medford. That’s happening Saturday, April 13.

