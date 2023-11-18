Music on the coast: SWERV

When thinking of the Oregon coast, beautiful beaches and quaint towns come to mind. What many may not know is that Oregon’s Southern coast is home to a tight knit musical community made up bands, solo acts and trios performing all kinds of genres.

Among them is “SWERV” a Curry county based band that plays a variety of original music and covers, or as bass player and vocalist Beau Jones defines it: “We like to refer to it as organic free range Rock n’ Roll.” That includes blue grass, classic rock, and even some reggae.

The band is made up of drummer Josh Stephens, guitar and vocalist Chad Steele, and Beau Jones on bass and vocals. The three have been playing together for about four years, but their musical experience dates quite a bit further back. All three members have played with other bands, their drummer Josh currently plays with a couple other local projects, but SWERV is his main project.

“We’re his main squeeze.” As Chad playfully calls it.

Thought there aren’t quite as many live music venues in the Coos and Curry county area, the members of SWERV said they find plenty of gigs to keep busy. “Mr. Ed’s in Port Orford is certainly our most frequent gig. It’s kind of our home base.” Chad said they also play at Farm & Sea, a locally owned Bandon coffee shop that offers live music every weekend.

SWERV also plays local events and festivals, and were among the talented lineup for Bandon’s 2023 Cranberry Festival.

