Therapy dog team from Yreka creates new book with funny and uplifting photos

YREKA, Calif — A therapy dog team in Yreka aims to continue spreading positivity and joy through their new book.
Rosa Ramos and her dog Lulu, have been a certified therapy dog team since 2019. They visited Asante Community Hospital in Ashland, and other assisted living facilities prior to March of 2020.
Because the duo has been unable to visit hospitals due to COVID-19, they’ve been creating funny and uplifting photos to stay connected with communities.
Ramos says hundreds of local schools and hospitals have already received copies of her new book, “the adventures of Rosa and Lulu.”
“It was really heart-touching to see so many of them reach out to us,” Ramos told NBC5 on the comments they received about the book. “They were thanking us because of the smiles and laughter they get during such difficult times.”
Ramos says she plans to revisit hospitals once COVID restrictions are lifted.
Her book is available on her website here: Rosa and Lulu
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]