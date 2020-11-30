Time running out for letters to Santa

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you haven’t written a letter to Santa, this week is the time to do it!
You can drop off your child’s letter in the special delivery North Pole mailbox at the Santo Community Center on Columbus Avenue.
You can also mail the letters, but make sure to get them in by December 11th.
You can also wait and give it to Santa yourself at the Winter Lights Festival on December 4th or 5th.
Santa and his elves will give a goody bag for each letter received!
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.