Home
Time running out for letters to Santa

Time running out for letters to Santa

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you haven’t written a letter to Santa, this week is the time to do it!

You can drop off your child’s letter in the special delivery North Pole mailbox at the Santo Community Center on Columbus Avenue.

You can also mail the letters, but make sure to get them in by December 11th.

You can also wait and give it to Santa yourself at the Winter Lights Festival on December 4th or 5th.

Santa and his elves will give a goody bag for each letter received!

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »