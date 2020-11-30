Toys needed for families in Jackson County

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — A drive-thru toy drive was held behind the Jacksonville City Hall tonight.
The event was put on by the Jackson County Salvation Army and the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.
Gifts dropped off will go to families and children in need.
The executive director for the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce says the need for supplies is greater than ever, with over 7,000 families requesting help and 9,000 children needing gifts.
“The need is just great for all ages, genders, all types of gifts. Also, some clothing such as socks are also appreciated, as well,” said executive director, Amanda Moreira.
If you missed the drive-thru toy drive but would like to donate, contact the Jackson County Salvation Army.
