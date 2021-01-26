Tiny home village to be built for recovering addicts

“We know there are a lot of people who struggle with addictions who cant get into beds. The ARC does a great job, but they have limited beds.”
Rogue Retreat’s executive director, Chad McComas, said the two organizations are working together to to build transitional housing.
They can at least be safe, they can make their own food, they can have showers and restroom facilities and they can do extensive outpatient right here while they wait for a bed at the inn resident location.
The new facility at 1118 West 8th Street will include 14 tiny homes, kitchen areas, bathrooms and showers, and a shared community space.
“The people inside are like they’re in a sanctuary. They’re protected from the community, the community is protected from them, its really a great setup.”
The project will cost less than half a million dollars, according to estimates.
Joe Wilson of the Addictions Recovery Center says the project is a continuation of the already great relationship between the a-r-c and rogue retreat.
He says the value of this project is beyond simple dollars and cents.
“The gravity this has on people, it cant be measured. Its invaluable.”
Wilson says his organization will be able to send clients to the facility, to get off the street.
He says, since the Almeda Fire, the need is clear, and with rogue retreat’s experience, the two organizations are ready to take on the additional responsibility.
“The fact that they do it, and the fact that were able to help them expand those services, is beyond a win win for both agencies and for the people who live here and need what we do.”
Rogue retreat project manager Heather Hassett will present the plan to the Medford city council this Thursday.
It will closely mimic hope village, which was constructed in West Medford in 2018 to help the homeless get back on their feet.
Construction is set to begin as soon as the project is approved by city council.
