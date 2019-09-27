Tom Cridland – Superstar goals

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A singer / songwriter from England who says he’s the next pop superstar is currently touring the Pacific Northwest.
Tom Cridland believes that before long, you’ll know his name well.
“My goal is to become the biggest pop star in the world.” Cridland states. “And I strongly believe that I’m already one of the best songwriters in the world.”
Cridland has already made it big with a line of designer clothing.
He’s now taking an ‘old school’ approach of setting up concerts in 48 states to promote his music.
“I really like playing live, and getting out there face to face in front of people – and there’s nothing that beats that reaction in person.” Notes Cridland. “No amount of ‘likes’, or clicks could ever hope to take that place.”
A recovering alcoholic, Cridland says music has been a key factor in staying sober. “If you are drunk and watching this, I hope you’re having a good time…you don’t need to drink to be fun.”
And while his pop star goals may be lofty, Cridland still believes he can do it. “I’m just aiming for the top because I like setting myself really high goals. I like setting the bar high.”
Cridland says he’s written more than 50 songs over the past several months, and is busy compiling an album.
You can learn more about him at: tomcridland.com
