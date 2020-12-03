Home
Toy Drive for Medford families enters it’s 19th year on Cherry Lane

Medford, Ore — Residents on Cherry Lane in Medford are already getting in on the holiday spirit, collecting toys for kids in their community

The Cherry Lane toy drive, also known as the “Lightly Loved Toys” or “Christopher’s Christmas” drive began in honor of one of the founder’s children 19 years ago.

In it’s first year, they only collected a few dozen gifts for kids in need.

Last year the drive collected enough toys for 1,500 children.

This year they say the need is even greater.

To donate, all you have to do is bring new or lightly used toys to the barrel on Cherry Lane in Medford starting this weekend.

You can also donate online at the drive’s page here https://www.facebook.com/santaliveshere/

