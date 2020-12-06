Toys for Tots kicks off Christmas season with donation drive in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Toys for Tots kicked off its donations for Christmas Saturday at the Bi-Mart location in Grants Pass.
Josephine County, The Rogue Valley Young Marines and Rural-Metro Fire Department partnered to help local children.
Last year, 4,000 families received toys through the donation drive.
With many families displaced because of local fires this year and many others affected by a down economy, the hope is the donations will match the need this season.
“This program just reminds me there are a lot of good people out there and we are all just trying to do the best we can,” Public Information Officer with Rural-Metro Fire in Josephine County, Jes Webb, said. “When I see so many people in the community turn out to try and make a difference, it just renews my faith in humanity,” he added.
Toy distributions are set for December 20th and 21st at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.
Applications and drop-off sites list
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.