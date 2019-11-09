Traffic light installed at Crater Lake Ave. and Owen Dr.

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. — A new traffic light has been added at the intersection of Crater Lake Ave. and Owen Dr. in Medford.

The city says with more development in the area, the traffic light increases pedestrian safety. People who work in the area say there was a lot of accidents with some drivers rolling through the stop sign.

“I T-boned a lady that didn’t even, she kind of just rolled through the stop sign and just went and I didn’t even have time to put my brakes on,” Nikki Jones, who works nearby, said.

It cost the city about $570,644.50 to install the traffic light. While a round-a-bout was considered, it would have cost much more than the traffic signal.

