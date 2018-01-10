Tragedy hits family still grieving from December road rage death

A family still reeling from the loss of their son in a road rage crash on I-5 is now dealing with another tragedy.
On Monday, Kevin’s sister Monique traveled to Jacksonville with her five-year-old son to be with her father as he got a tattoo in remembrance of Kevin.
Her family says on the way home, she hit a patch of black ice and rolled her car.
Her five-year-old miraculously didn’t have a scratch on him but Monique was pinned underneath the car.
“He said ‘grandma, we were upside down and I had to roll the window down because the car was still on and I had hit my head on the window, but I got out, and I went around and tried to help my momma but she was stuck underneath the car, so I was trying to find her phone to call for help.'” said Monique’s mother, Kibby Mayo as she recounted her grandson’s words.
Help didn’t come until a half-hour later when a good samaritan found Monique and her son.
She’s now at OHSU in Portland. As a result of the crash, Monique is paralyzed from the chest down.
The family has started a gofundme page to help with expenses at gofundme.com/monique-kelley-recovery-fund