TSA seeing increase in firearms during travel at MFR

Jenna King
Posted by by Jenna King November 22, 2021 2 Min Read
Last Updated:November 22, 2021

SOUTHERN OREGON, —As people prepare for their Thanksgiving travels, the TSA is reminding you to check your guns in your luggage. A TSA spokesperson tells us, the federal agency has seen an increase in the number of firearms at security checkpoints, across the country.

So far this year, TSA has discovered 13 firearms in carry-ons at Medford’s Airport.

Firearms are never allowed in your carry-on luggage. Firearms are allowed in checked baggage, but there are specific requirements.

“You need to make sure your firearm is unloaded, the magazine is removed from the gun, any ammunition is returned to its original packaging put that into a hard sided case, lock it up, put it in your checked luggage tell the airport you’re traveling with a gun,” said TSA Spokesperson Lorie Dankers.

If a gun is found in your carry-on, the TSA  can issue a civil penalty against you, for up to $13,000.

For more information on what is and is not allowed onboard an aircraft tsa.gov

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.