TSA seeing increase in firearms during travel at MFR

SOUTHERN OREGON, —As people prepare for their Thanksgiving travels, the TSA is reminding you to check your guns in your luggage. A TSA spokesperson tells us, the federal agency has seen an increase in the number of firearms at security checkpoints, across the country.

So far this year, TSA has discovered 13 firearms in carry-ons at Medford’s Airport.

Firearms are never allowed in your carry-on luggage. Firearms are allowed in checked baggage, but there are specific requirements.

“You need to make sure your firearm is unloaded, the magazine is removed from the gun, any ammunition is returned to its original packaging put that into a hard sided case, lock it up, put it in your checked luggage tell the airport you’re traveling with a gun,” said TSA Spokesperson Lorie Dankers.

If a gun is found in your carry-on, the TSA can issue a civil penalty against you, for up to $13,000.

For more information on what is and is not allowed onboard an aircraft tsa.gov