Two Four Two Fire containment estimated at 10%

CHILOQUIN, Ore. — The Two Four Two fire is estimated at 14,584 acres and 10 percent containment, as of Sunday morning.

There is 340 personnel on the fire, as well as three hand crews, 33 engines, 17 dozers, ten water tenders and four helicopters.

Firefighters will work to further into the fire interior, bringing in water pumps and laying hose. They will also be work to put out hot spots and clean up around structures.

There are wind advisories today, coming from the southwest and blowing to the northeast.

There are evacuations in place. A Level 3 ‘Go’ is issued for Highway 62 from milepost 100 to milepost 94, Highway 422 North from U.S. 97 to Highway 62, and North of Collier State Park Logging on Glendale Drive.

There are Level 2 ‘Get Ready’ for Highway 62 from milepost 94 to Sun Mountain Road.

