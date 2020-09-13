Grants Pass man charged with rape of juvenile

CANYONVILLE, Ore. — A Grants Pass man was charged with rape September 5, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
43 year-old James Darren Smith allegedly raped a juvenile in Canyonville. Deputies were called to the reported rape Saturday. Since the incident, Smith was admitted to Mercy Medical Center. After being discharged, he was arrested on charges of rape in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree. He is lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
Police say Smith knew the juvenile.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.