Two homes evacuated after small fire broke out

MEDFORD, Ore. – Firefighters in Medford Friday morning evacuated two homes after a house fire.
Fire Dist. Three and Medford Fire and Rescue responded to the fire on Shelterwood Circle. Neighbors tell us it started as a trash fire.
They said they tried to help, but the garbage was next to the gas line. Both parties evacuated the area expecting the worst.
“I can’t stop that fire. So I just ran back into the house, grabbed my dog and two cats. I started banging on my daughter’s door to get out and leave now. She did,” said Jen Hont.
Residents in both homes got out safe, there was minimal damage done to the home. Firefighters said in a Facebook post, the incident had hot or smoldering material that had been placed into plastic bins that eventually transitioned into open flames. They are warning people to throw out old fireworks safely by using water insuring it’s out.
