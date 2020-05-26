U-Pick farms battle COVID-19

OREGON — Each year farmers face a new battle, between weather, fire season and now COVID-19.
Many u-pick farms are still planning to open to the public with extra safety measures in place. Some are requiring customers to schedule a time to come pick produce. Others are requiring masks and limiting hours.
The owner of Twin Creeks Ranch Blueberries says while enforcing social distancing will have its challenges, he is planning to open his u-pick blueberries as soon as they ripen.
“We might get 100, 150 people in a day and stuff and to have people out policing each person, that’s very difficult,” David Leff, owner, said.
Leff says even with federal financial support farms will still be struggling if they can’t open or if turnout is low.
