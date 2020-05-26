Home
U-Pick farms battle COVID-19

U-Pick farms battle COVID-19

Local News Regional Top Stories

OREGON — Each year farmers face a new battle, between weather, fire season and now COVID-19.

Many u-pick farms are still planning to open to the public with extra safety measures in place. Some are requiring customers to schedule a time to come pick produce. Others are requiring masks and limiting hours.

The owner of Twin Creeks Ranch Blueberries says while enforcing social distancing will have its challenges, he is planning to open his u-pick blueberries as soon as they ripen.

“We might get 100, 150 people in a day and stuff and to have people out policing each person, that’s very difficult,” David Leff, owner, said.

Leff says even with federal financial support farms will still be struggling if they can’t open or if turnout is low.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »