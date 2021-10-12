Home
US health officials say trick-or-treating outdoors is safe

SOUTHERN OREGON, —With Halloween right around the corner, the nation’s top infectious disease expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors, this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci is encouraging children to “go out and enjoy it.”

He adds that people wanting to enjoy Halloween should consider getting the vaccine for extra protection. Ashland resident Alfred Rudolph, says it’s great news for his two young daughters.

“I think it’s great, I miss trick or treating, I loved it as a kid as long as we’re safe and they wash their hand’s a lot I think we can try to have fun,” said Rudolph.

The Director of the CDC also said that outdoor trick-or-treating would be safe for kids. Though she encouraged people to avoid crowded Halloween parties.

