Abundance Swap Coming Back to Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore – The Annual Abundance Swap is coming back next weekend for the first time since 2019.

The Abundance Swap started in 2001 and was actually Senator Jeff Golden’s idea.

Organizers are asking people to bring three items that they already own that would be nice to receive as a gift.

Once all the gifts are set up, you’ll be able to browse all the other gifts and decide what you would like to take home.

Sen. Jeff Golden said, “We call it a celebration of generosity, community, and our abundance. And a chance to slow down, appreciate what we have, and really kind of drop into the feeling of giving.”

The Abundance Swap starts Sunday, December 17, at 1:30 at the old Historic Armory on Oak Street, and Ashland.

Golden says they’re expecting around 400 to 500 participants in total.

Find out more here.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.