Undetonated military flare found near Burnt Mountain in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A coos county citizen turned in an unknown item described as a ‘silver brick-type’ object to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office recently. The citizen said they found the item in the Burnt Mountain area.

Upon further research, Sheriff Sergeant S. Moore identified the object as a U.S. Air Force countermeasure flare. Police say the flare was most like dropped from a military aircraft during a training mission. The flare had not been ignited and had the warning ‘USAF IR Flare Explosive / Highly Flammable’ printed on the outside.

On April 9, two members of the Explosives Ordinance Division (EOD) with 142nd Oregon Air Guard traveled from Portland to Coos County. They were able to safely dispose of the flare.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community, if such items are found its best to leave them in place and contact law enforcement to come and retrieve it.

