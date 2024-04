COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A man is back out on the streets after being arrested on animal abuse charges in Coos County on April 2.

The Sheriff’s Office says it received reports that 30-year-old Tracy E. Tanner was punching, kicking and choking his dog.

After an investigation, a deputy arrested and booked Tanner on charges of animal abuse and neglect.

He was later released on his own recognizance.

