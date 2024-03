OREGON – The Trail Blazers Foundation is awarding more than $100,000 to 15 Oregon schools in nine Oregon counties.

In our area, Grants Pass High School will get a $5,000 grant to upgrade the technology and its EA Sports Program.

Plus, Medford’s Wilson Elementary School will be getting a grant to stock “Waldo’s Closet.” The closet provides students in need with supplies, clothes and snacks.

