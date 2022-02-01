United Way of Jackson Co. partners with RVTD, schools to honor Rosa Parks during Black History Month

MEDFORD, Ore — United Way of Jackson County is honoring civil rights icon Rosa Parks throughout February for Black History Month.

The organization teamed up with Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD), to display an advertisement and placard honoring Rosa Parks on its buses. The Medford School District, Phoenix-Talent School District, Kids Unlimited, and St. Mary’s School will also participate for its school buses.

Starting Friday, Rosa Parks’ birthday, RVTD and the schools will mark off a seat with a sign that reads, “this seat is reserved in honor of Rosa Parks. In honor of Black History Month [school] salute Rosa Parks, whose calm strength made a seat available for everyone.”

Dee Anne Everson, CEO with United Way of Jackson county, told NBC5 that the initiative for the entire month is a first for RVTD and the participating schools.

“We purchased bus advertising on the outside on the bus, to promote what’s going on inside the bus,” Everson said. “Sharing that with kids is really important as we move forward into a more diverse future.”

Everson said schools quickly agreed to the initiative when it was first presented. The campaign will continue until the end of February.