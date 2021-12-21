Upcoming Festivus event being held in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — A ‘Festivus for the Rest of Us’ event is coming up in Ashland on Thursday afternoon.

It’s being held at the Bellview Grange on 1050 Tolman Creek Road from 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Organizers of the event say food, music, portraits, and holiday giveaways will be offered.

The event is in homage to the 1997 episode of Seinfeld, which shows the characters of the sitcom celebrating the holiday.

The secular holiday occurs on December 23 every year and includes a Festivus dinner, an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole, practices such as the “airing of grievances” and “feats of strength”, as well as the labeling of easily explainable events as “Festivus miracles”.

