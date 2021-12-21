Attention artists! Oregon Fringe Festival application deadline approaching

ASHLAND, Ore. — The application deadline for the 2022 Oregon Fringe Festival is coming up!

The event showcases music, theatre, visual art, and more.

The multi-day event shows the work of students, local artists, national artists, and international artists.

The festival will take place online and in person at the end of next April.

The Oregon Center of the Arts produces the event and says the festival is meant to provide a platform for free expression that amplifies the voices of people who are underrepresented in the creative arts industry.

The last day to apply to the festival is December 27th.

If you’re interested, you can apply at oregonfringefestival.org.