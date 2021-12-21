Attention artists! Oregon Fringe Festival application deadline approaching

Mariah Mills
Posted by Mariah Mills December 20, 2021

ASHLAND, Ore. — The application deadline for the 2022 Oregon Fringe Festival is coming up!

The event showcases music, theatre, visual art, and more.

The multi-day event shows the work of students, local artists, national artists, and international artists.

The festival will take place online and in person at the end of next April.

The Oregon Center of the Arts produces the event and says the festival is meant to provide a platform for free expression that amplifies the voices of people who are underrepresented in the creative arts industry.

The last day to apply to the festival is December 27th.

If you’re interested, you can apply at oregonfringefestival.org.

NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.