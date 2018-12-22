UPDATE: Butte Creek Mill halfway to being rebuilt; 600k short of fundraising goal

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — It’s been nearly three years since a historic Eagle Point mill burned down on Christmas morning. Now, they’re more than halfway done with efforts to rebuild it.
The Butte Creek Mill burned down on Christmas of 2015.
Since then, people all across the Rogue Valley and the country have been working hard to raise money and rebuild a piece of the town’s history.
“We are well into construction, I would say maybe we’re about 40 percent maybe 50 percent of the way there,” said Butte Creek Mill Foundation Executive Director Maryanne Pitcher, “the roof is going on, we should be dried in early January, very exciting!”
The foundation said they are just 600,000 dollars away from their 2.5 million dollar budget.