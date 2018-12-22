Keeping your packages safe from porch pirates

ASHLAND, Ore. — As many people wrap up their Christmas shopping and have those last minute gifts delivered, local police are advising everyone to watch out for porch pirates.
Ashland Police said they had more than 10 reports of stolen mail this week. They say it’ll be a busy weekend for mail deliveries.
“Keep an eye out on your neighbors, family, and friends,” said Deputy Chief Warren Hensman. “One of the best things you can do is if you’re not going to be home, ask a neighbor to check on your property and maybe bring in some packages that might have arrived over the holidays.”
Police said if you do have something stolen, be sure to report it to police.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”