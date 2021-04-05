Vector Control: mosquito and tick season is fast approaching

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — As the weather gets warmer, Jackson County Vector Control wants to remind you to protect yourself and your pets.
Mosquitoes and ticks come out as the seasons change, they can carry diseases like West Nile Virus and Lyme Disease.
Biologists at the vector control center said there are ways to stay safe this spring and summer.
“If they can look for any kind of sources that might be in their backyard or close to them,” said Jeoff Taylor with Jackson Co. Vector Control,” uncovered boats that the plug may still be in, or the leaves are up against it and create a big pool or pocket of water.”
People are encouraged to vaccinate their pets, wear repellent or long sleeves and pants. Officials said you can protect your home by using screens on windows and doors.
