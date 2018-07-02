Vehicle crashes into car shop in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A 32 year old man is behind bars after police say he was driving under the influence and hit a building.
According to police, witnesses called in two men fighting in the area of Highway 99 and Maple street around 4 P.M. Sunday afternoon.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in a white Subaru before crashing into Dan’s Muffler shop.
“He was the only person in the car. He was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence, reckless driving, failed to perform the duties of a driver,” Lt. Scott Logue said.
When officers arrived at the scene, the car had already left. The suspect, Mark Avmanerill was arrested.
Damage to the building is estimated to be around $30,000.