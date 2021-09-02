Veterans Crisis Line sees spike in calls during Afghanistan withdrawal

SOUTHERN Ore. —Lines for Life is an Oregon-based non-profit, dedicated to preventing substance abuse and suicide while promoting mental wellness. It helps answer calls from the National Veterans Crisis line.
It’s seen a spike in calls on the Veterans Crisis Line, of up to 60% in one day.
This is happening, during the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. It has brought forward more challenges for those previously in combat. It’s hearing from veterans of Afghanistan, Iraq, and Vietnam Wars.
“The challenges that come with combat come to the forefront as they see the images of military aircraft, of the evacuation, of the support from the refugees of the terrible attack that happened, all of that brings to the forefront the feelings these folks have been working through,” said Dwight Holton, Executive Director of the non-profit
Holton says it offers a wide range of crisis lines.
You can find its core helpline services here.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.