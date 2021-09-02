Home
Veterans Crisis Line sees spike in calls during Afghanistan withdrawal

SOUTHERN Ore. —Lines for Life is an Oregon-based non-profit, dedicated to preventing substance abuse and suicide while promoting mental wellness. It helps answer calls from the National Veterans Crisis line.

It’s seen a spike in calls on the Veterans Crisis Line, of up to 60% in one day.

This is happening, during the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. It has brought forward more challenges for those previously in combat. It’s hearing from veterans of Afghanistan, Iraq, and Vietnam Wars.

“The challenges that come with combat come to the forefront as they see the images of military aircraft, of the evacuation, of the support from the refugees of the terrible attack that happened, all of that brings to the forefront the feelings these folks have been working through,” said Dwight Holton, Executive Director of the non-profit

Holton says it offers a wide range of crisis lines.

You can find its core helpline services here.

