Veterans getting free meal

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – While Memorial Day is a holiday pausing to remember the fallen, a local restaurant is giving back to veterans.
Each Sweet Tea Express restaurant around the Rogue Valley gave out free meals to veterans Monday.
One of the restaurants partners told us he got to hear some amazing military stories as a result.
“To be honest, we’ve wanted to do something for memorial day for 6 years now. And it’s just been not perfect timing for us. So this year it just worked out really good,” said Greg Cordova
Sweet Tea Express says it is giving away free meals for the reminder of Memorial Day.
