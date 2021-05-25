Home
Vietnam Memorial Wall closer to construction at U.S. Cellular Fields

MEDFORD, Ore. — A replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. is getting closer to construction here in southern Oregon.

Ron Kohl, the president of Southern Oregon Veterans Benefit, says the aluminum wall has been purchased.

He says the issue now is getting funding to start groundwork and installation.

The wall consists of 72 panels and will include a kiosk to look up veterans’ names.

Kohl hopes veterans across the state will donate $5 towards a new initiative called Operation: Final Step, in order to finish the project this year.

“What we do now is we remember, especially the 58,479 there on the wall and every brother and sister that participated in it,” said Kohl.

If you’re interested in donating towards the construction of the wall or learning more about it, visit sovbmemorialwall.com.

When installed, the memorial wall will be located at the U.S. Cellular Park in South Medford.

