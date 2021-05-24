Oregon’s unemployment work requirements phasing back in

SALEM, Ore. – Work requirements for Oregonians receiving unemployment benefits are about to kick in again.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Employment Department suspended work requirements for those receiving Regular Unemployment Insurance or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. Now, OED is phasing in the requirement for claimants to actively look for a new job.
“Over the last 14 months, the Employment Department has played a critical role in supporting Oregonians. Putting work requirements on hold for more than a half-million people during the crisis was the right thing to do, because these benefits provided a critical stabilizing force for families—and our economy. As the pandemic begins to fade and the economy changes, we are still focusing on how we can help fuel economic recovery, and help Oregonians overcome challenges related to employment,” said David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the Oregon Employment Department.
OED estimated that about 220,000 claimants will be impacted by the rule. Because of the high number, notices will be sent out on a rolling basis to several thousand claimants at a time.
The deadline to begin reporting job-seeking activities is July 31.
a step-by-step guide is available online at unemployment.oregon.gov/ReturnToWork