Violent behavior alleged at Medford elementary school

Medford, Ore. — The Medford School District received an anonymous email from a person claiming to be a Roosevelt Elementary School teacher on Sunday night, alleging the violent behavior of some students toward others, as well as teachers.
The email was sent this past weekend under the alias ‘Theodore Roosevelt.’ The email’s sender writes in part, “My biggest concern is for the innocent students who have to endure these violent and psychologically damaging conditions on a daily basis.”
Parents who were at the school on Monday for parent-teacher conferences were shocked to read the email.
“It’s just a little unsettling to know that that is going on for some teachers, when some teachers seem to have it better with some students,” Kristi Meilicke said. “And then obviously some teachers are struggling.”
NBC5 News spoke with another parent on Monday who did not want to be identified. She said she addressed the email with her child’s teacher, who confirmed the behavior. The teacher told the concerned mom it’s been going on in grades three and under. The teacher also told the mom one student even tried to knock over a filing cabinet in the office. The woman said she’s considering pulling her child from the school.
Meilicke said from what she’s heard from her sons, this information came as a total shock.
“My students have never told me anything negative, they’ve always had a positive experience,” Meilicke said.
The Medford School District did not want to go on camera to address the email, but sent us its response to the staff at Roosevelt. The email reads in part, “We want you to know that we take these concerns seriously and will respond right away.”
The response goes on to say, “This is a complex issue that requires all staff and families to work together to develop meaningful solutions.”
Given the email was sent to the District and media anonymously, Meilcke isn’t sure what to believe. But it’s spurred her to get more involved in the classroom.
“I might actually be inquisitive about it, just to make sure, just to see as a parent, if I can do anything to help,” Meilicke said.
The email also noted that a, “mass exodus,” is brewing at Roosevelt. A District spokeswoman said she has no reason to believe multiple teachers are leaving the school.
Late Monday afternoon, the District released three emails they say are from Roosevelt teachers/staff, who say the anonymous emailer does not speak for them. You can read the original email sent to the Medford School District by clicking here.
You can read the District’s response to the staff at Roosevelt by clicking here.