Home
Violent behavior alleged at Medford elementary school

Violent behavior alleged at Medford elementary school

Local Top Stories , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — The Medford School District received an anonymous email from a person claiming to be a Roosevelt Elementary School teacher on Sunday night, alleging the violent behavior of some students toward others, as well as teachers.

The email was sent this past weekend under the alias ‘Theodore Roosevelt.’ The email’s sender writes in part, “My biggest concern is for the innocent students who have to endure these violent and psychologically damaging conditions on a daily basis.”

Parents who were at the school on Monday for parent-teacher conferences were shocked to read the email.

“It’s just a little unsettling to know that that is going on for some teachers, when some teachers seem to have it better with some students,” Kristi Meilicke said. “And then obviously some teachers are struggling.”

NBC5 News spoke with another parent on Monday who did not want to be identified. She said she addressed the email with her child’s teacher, who confirmed the behavior. The teacher told the concerned mom it’s been going on in grades three and under. The teacher also told the mom one student even tried to knock over a filing cabinet in the office. The woman said she’s considering pulling her child from the school.

Meilicke said from what she’s heard from her sons, this information came as a total shock.

“My students have never told me anything negative, they’ve always had a positive experience,” Meilicke said.

The Medford School District did not want to go on camera to address the email, but sent us its response to the staff at Roosevelt. The email reads in part, “We want you to know that we take these concerns seriously and will respond right away.”

The response goes on to say, “This is a complex issue that requires all staff and families to work together to develop meaningful solutions.”

Given the email was sent to the District and media anonymously, Meilcke isn’t sure what to believe. But it’s spurred her to get more involved in the classroom.

“I might actually be inquisitive about it, just to make sure, just to see as a parent, if I can do anything to help,” Meilicke said.

The email also noted that a, “mass exodus,” is brewing at Roosevelt. A District spokeswoman said she has no reason to believe multiple teachers are leaving the school.

Late Monday afternoon, the District released three emails they say are from Roosevelt teachers/staff, who say the anonymous emailer does not speak for them. You can read the original email sent to the Medford School District by clicking here.

You can read the District’s response to the staff at Roosevelt by clicking here.

 

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics