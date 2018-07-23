Viral videos involving Weed Police officers creates controversy

WEED, Calif. — Several videos of a police incident in Weed on July 21 is causing quite the stir on social media.
In one video, you can see a large crowd that has just exited a concert interacting with Weed Police officers. You can hear the officer say in it, “go ahead, you want to threaten me, I will [expletive] start shooting people.”
Nicholas Anzo witnessed the incident and shared some of his video with NBC5 News. He said while he understands police were trying to control the scene, he thinks one officer took it too far.
“This guy, he came out, he was holding a taser for a minute and then he switched and said, ‘I’ll shoot everyone,’ or something along those lines, like he was going to fire at the crowd,” Anzo said.
NBC5 spoke with Weed Police Sgt. Justin Mayberry on Monday. He said the department is investigating the incident by reviewing the videos taken by bystanders, as well as body cam video from the officers.
But he adds that the video circulating the web is only a small sliver of the story. He said the viral video was taken toward the end of the confrontation, and doesn’t show the large crowd refusing to comply with officers.
The Weed Police Department made the following statement to their Facebook page:
Sgt. Mayberry said he doesn’t know if any body cam video will be released. Right now the department is just trying to gather all the facts.
They’re asking anyone with additional footage to send it in to the Weed Police Department.
